Thursday's Dec. 1 cold front produced 0.12 of an inch of much-needed rain at the Santa Ynez Airport, while 0.24 of an inch was reported at Santa Maria Public Airport. Vandenberg Space Force Base recorded 0.51 of an inch.

Another, stronger storm, is forecast to produce between 1 and 2 inches of precious rain on Saturday into Sunday. 

An intense 534 decameter upper-level low-pressure system off the Northern California coastline will move southward toward the Central Coast Saturday into Sunday. Two cold fronts associated with this storm will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain on Saturday into Sunday morning.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

