The 37th annual Math Super Bowl competition took place outdoors at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on May 31.
More than 300 students in grades 4-6 from 30 public and private schools throughout Santa Barbara County competed as dozens of parents, teachers and staff cheered them on.
Participants were teams of fourth, fifth and sixth graders representing the brightest young mathematicians. The competition is coordinated by Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Peabody Charter School and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
In this year’s competition, students were given a two-part individual test, a 30-minute team test and a hands-on engineering activity. They were tested on a variety of concepts and rich problem-solving tasks. For the hands-on engineering activity, teams were challenged to see who could build the tallest structure out of just sheets of paper and tape.
“After canceling the past two years, it was so great to see 30 schools from around Santa Barbara County come together again to compete in the Math Super Bowl. This was our first time hosting the event outside and the beautiful Santa Barbara weather did not disappoint," said Jeff Linder, math specialist at Montecito Union School and Math Super Bowl organizer.
"Once COVID settles down, we hope to return inside, but it was worth battling the slight breeze to ensure the event could take place safely. The current sixth graders had the event canceled the last two years, and I am so grateful they had at least one opportunity to compete,” he continued.
Ellen Barger, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Santa Barbara County Education Office, was on hand to announce winners and congratulate the students.
“Competitions are especially important for elementary students discovering the fun and wonder of mathematics. They contribute to a team, ideate about interesting problems and develop problem-solving strategies," she said. "As a result, our mathletes gain curiosity, connections and imaginative capacity that transcend the competition. The excitement and camaraderie are palpable.”
Overall school winners
• 1st: Mountain View School
• 2nd: Washington Elementary
• 3rd: Kellogg Elementary
• 4th: Peabody Charter School
• 5th: Montecito Union School
• 6th: Isla Vista Elementary
Overall individual winners by grade-level
4th grade
• 1st: Bryant Zhang, Mountain View School
• 2nd: Lacie Sykes, Mountain View School
• 3rd: Scofield McLean, Montecito Union School
• 4th: Alex Yang, Peabody Charter School
• 5th: Shaun Lin, Montecito Union School and Sebastian Husein, Peabody Charter School
• 6th: Brody Gauthier, Crane Country Day School and Cody Walker, Washington Elementary
5th grade
• 1st: Shayan Sen-Mostofi, Isla Vista Elementary
• 2nd: Jacob Ludkovski, Hope Elementary School and Ava Zhang, Mountain View School
• 3rd: Leo Vigna, Cold Spring School / Marcello Bullo, Isla Vista Elementary / Seungyoo Kim-Jung, Kellogg Elementary / Elisha Wu, Kellogg Elementary / Alex Visueta, Peabody Charter School
• 4th: Felix Manlapig, Hollister Elementary and Nicolas Holve, Washington Elementary
• 5th: Devon Fitzgibbons, Kellogg Elementary
• 6th: Miranda Li, Kellogg Elementary and Anwen Meyer, Montecito Union School
6th grade
• 1st: Elena Beckman, The Knox School
• 2nd: Matthew Sullivan, Mountain View School and Jasmine Marolf, Washington Elementary
• 3rd: Mila Slijepcevic, Peabody Charter School and Josie McClain, Washington Elementary
• 4th: Skyler Kennedy, Kellogg Elementary and Malcolm Gray, The Knox School
• 5th: Pieter Byl, Isla Vista Elementary / Reid Powers, Montecito Union School / Ari Ludkovski, The Knox School
• 6th: Abby Herbst, Monte Vista School
According to the organizers, Providence School was welcomed as a first-time competitor in the Bowl, and Ballard Elementary, Manzanita Public Charter, Buena Vista Elementary and Santa Ynez Elementary came to compete from the North County, where no event was held this year due to COVID.