The timeless Central Coast summer weather pattern of low marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning, partially clearing during the afternoon along the coastline with mild to warm temperatures in the coastal valleys and hot temperatures in the inland valleys will continue through Sunday.
With that said, a change in this pattern is expected later Sunday into Monday as a slug of sub-tropical moisture streams northward over our area, followed by gale-force northwesterly winds and clearing skies along the coastline during the late morning and afternoon on Tuesday through next Saturday, July 29.
A shallow marine layer will continue to hug the coastline on Saturday and Sunday, keeping temperatures mainly in the high-50s along the beaches. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will see clear skies with afternoon highs in the low- to high-90s, while the inland areas (Santa Ynez) will range between 93 and 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
The models indicate variable amounts of subtropical moisture will stream northward over the Central Coast from Mexico. This condition will produce scattered mid to high-level clouds, creating slightly cooler temperatures, but higher humidity levels which will make it feel warmer later Sunday into Monday.
In response to a steep pressure gradient along the Northern and Central California coastline, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the late morning and afternoon along the coastline on Tuesday through next Saturday.
These winds will help to mix out the temperature inversion/marine layer during the late morning and afternoon, leaving behind sunny skies.
Consequently, temperatures along beaches will warm to the 60s. The coastal valleys will range between the low to high-70s, maybe even the low-80s during the late morning before cooling during the afternoon, while the inland valleys will hit the mid-90s.
If you’re going to the Mid-State Fair, these winds will bring cooler marine air to the fair during the overnight, allowing the temperatures to drop to the 50s, so being a sweater or jacket if you're attending the night-time shows.
There's still no indication of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing in the future; hence, it will remain cool to mild in the coastal regions.
A few of the models are advertising that monsoon moisture could move over the Central Coast during the first week of August.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/79 57/78 56/76 55/79 55/75 55/74 55/74 56/75
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/96 58/95 58/93 58/95 58/93 57/91 58/90 59/93
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/72 55/71 55/70 54/73 54/71 54/70 55/71 54/73
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 53 to 55 degrees on Tuesday and will remain at this level through next Saturday.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) along our coastline on Saturday through next Saturday, July 29.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be 1- to 2-foot southern hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Thursday through Saturday.
This Date in Weather History (July 22):
1918 - A single bolt of lightning struck 504 sheep dead in their tracks at the Wasatch National Forest in Utah. Sheep often herd together in storms, and as a result the shock from the lightning bolt was passed from one animal to another. (David Ludlum)
1986 - Hurricane Estelle passed 120 miles south of the Hawaiian Islands, creating a 10- to 20-foot surf. The large swells resulted from a combination of high tides, a full moon, and 50 mph winds.
The hurricane also deluged Oahu Island with as much as 6.86 inches of rain on the 24th and 25th of the month.
2013 - Monsoon moisture will continue to stream over the Mid-State Fair through Tuesday. This subtropical moisture will produce plenty of mid to high-level clouds and possibly a few areas of sprinkles/light rain showers.
