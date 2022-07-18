After Santa Barbara County Fair wrapped up its five-day run Sunday, a member of the Santa Maria Fairpark board of directors expressed optimism for the health of the facility in its return to near-normal from two years of COVID-19 darkness.
Neither Fairpark CEO and manager Caitlin Miller nor public relations and sponsorship coordinator Rebecca Barks could be reached Monday for a wrap-up of County Fair attendance.
The crowds this year didn’t seem as thick as they often were prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the County Fair routinely drew as many as 150,000 visitors.
But Kevin Merrill, a member of the board of directors who also serves on the Livestock/Agriculture and Infrastructure/Relocation committees, said he felt the fair was a success.
“I think [the fair] went as well as it could go, all things considered,” Merrill said Monday. “I think it was great. I think everybody had a good time.”
He noted the Junior Livestock Auction went well, despite having only about half as many animals as were displayed and sold in pre-pandemic years.
“We got a little bit more of community involvement, and we really appreciate that support,” Merrill said, adding the youths mostly got what they wanted from the auction.
The fair also didn’t have the well-known performers it usually has booked for Friday and Saturday night entertainment.
But organizers did go with a theme for the stage concerts — tribute acts that re-created the looks and sounds of rockers Queen, Journey and Def Leppard as well as country music stars Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.
“We didn’t have the money to hire the big-name performers,” Merrill said. “The big names are all so out of our price. It’s all so expensive now. So we just tried to make it wholesome, family fun.”
Merrill said the big-name acts that perform regularly at festivals and fairs get into a rotating schedule, and “once you get off that, it’s very hard to get back on.”
“I think the acts we had there were very good … and were really well received,” he said. “Everybody seemed to enjoy them.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of both the Strawberry Festival and County Fair, it took out the Fairpark’s two biggest revenue sources.
In addition to the 150,000 visitors who attended the County Fair, the Strawberry Festival attracted an average of 60,000 people each year.
In addition, other recurring events that brought a regular cash flow were also canceled, at least for one year, from community benefit events like the Veterans Stand Down to car shows like the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals.
That brought the 37th Agricultural District, which actually stages the fair and operates the Fairpark, to near bankruptcy.
But the organization stayed alive by getting creative and providing alternative versions of the festival and the fair as well as other events, like the drive-through Empty Bowls fundraiser and the Santa Maria Kennel Club dog show that observed social distancing protocols.
It also hosted COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.
Merrill said he thinks the Fairpark is now recovering financially following the successful fair that came on the heels of an equally successful Strawberry Festival.
“I think we’re over the hump now,” he said.