Hancock College sophomore Eric Diaz, a defender for the men's soccer team, was working at his job at Surf Connection in Lompoc when he got a congratulatory phone call he did not expect from his coach, Billy Vinnedge.

Vinnedge informed Diaz that he had been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section.

"To be honest, the award did come as a surprise to me, yes," said Diaz, who is a Cabrillo High School alum.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.