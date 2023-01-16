Hancock College sophomore Eric Diaz, a defender for the men's soccer team, was working at his job at Surf Connection in Lompoc when he got a congratulatory phone call he did not expect from his coach, Billy Vinnedge.
Vinnedge informed Diaz that he had been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section.
"To be honest, the award did come as a surprise to me, yes," said Diaz, who is a Cabrillo High School alum.
"I did not expect that at all. I've had a good GPA throughout my collegiate career, but I did not expect this award at all."
Diaz said, "To be only the second in program history to get this award, and the first since 2017, is such an honor."
Diaz is one of 22 student-athletes across the country to be selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-America squad for the Division 3 level of the junior college section. To be eligible, a student must have at least a cumulative 3.40 GPA, play in a minimum of 75 percent of a team's contests and be an All-America, All-Region or All-Conference selection.
"I think I will have a GPA of 3.54 after this semester," said Diaz.
Diaz was a First Team All-Western State Conference North Division selection. He started in all 18 Hancock games and was a stalwart member of the back line defense for the Bulldogs, who finished 4-13-3, 3-6-1.
When it came to dealing with junior college academics, "At first it was hard to adjust," said Diaz. "It's a little bit different in pace.
"But the professors are very understanding. I adjusted pretty quickly. The professors are very understanding about adults having to deal with adult things, such as work and sports."
Diaz said soccer has helped him become structured. "It helps me keep a block schedule," he said. "The team study halls definitely help. You study an hour before and an hour after practices.
"It helps you organize your study times. Sometimes it's not easy trying to study on the bus when you're playing on the road."
Eric Diaz's older brother, Adrian Diaz who is another Cabrillo graduate, played for Hancock in 2015. "He got a soccer scholarship to Cal State Los Angeles." Eric said.
When it comes to four-year schools, "Cal Poly is my dream school," said Diaz. "I would love to stay local," after leaving Hancock.
Diaz said he will play soccer at the four-year level if the opportunity presents itself.
"I think that's every athlete's dream, to get to play at the four-year level and get part of your education paid for in the process," Diaz said. He said he will pursue a degree in business administration.
Diaz and the other United Soccer Coaches All-America Scholar All-Americans were honored at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony and Reception at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.