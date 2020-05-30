Summit looks at creating prosperity in local region; broadband ring serving three counties

Chirgwin explained the consortium’s concept of creating a North County fiber optic ring that will provide high-speed internet access to areas like the Cuyama Valley, which essentially has none for residents, and pockets with no or limited options, like Los Alamos and the Santa Ynez Valley.

The ring would provide fiber optic links from Santa Maria along Highway 166 into Kern County, along Highway 154 to Santa Barbara, into Vandenberg Air Force Base and to Grover Beach, where undersea cables provide international links.

Vicki Conner, executive director of EconAlliance, said the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has high-speed fiber optics connecting its Buellton training center with the reservation and casino and plans to extend that service to its Camp 4 property.

“The tribe is approaching it with a regional perspective and is interested in sharing it with the community,” said Simmons.

Chirgwin said it will require involvement by many stakeholders from all sectors to create the ring of high-speed access.

Economic development

Many representatives of chambers of commerce listed broadband internet access and a high quality of life among their economic goals that align with those of the Center for Community Prosperity.