A crash that injured four people Sunday evening on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos is just the latest in a long strong at the intersection, one of four between highways 246 and 101 that are targeted for safety improvements.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. when a 2021 Lexus NX 300 pulled out onto Highway 154 from Foxen Canyon Road and was struck by a 1997 Saturn sedan, said Officer Michael Griffith of the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.

“We’ve had quite a few crashes at that intersection where people turned left or right [onto Highway 154] when it was unsafe to do so,” Griffith said.

