You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surfliner travel over Christmas holidays will require reservations
alert top story

Surfliner travel over Christmas holidays will require reservations

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, VAFB
Buy Now

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner crosses the trestle at Ocean Beach Park on Vandenberg Air Force Base in this photo taken at sunset over the Christmas holiday in 2019.

 Len Wood, Staff File

Reservations will be required over the Christmas holiday period on Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

Travelers will require reservations from Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard, the spokeswoman said.

The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during that period, with monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes not accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used, but multiride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip — train and date — through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app or with an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period, the spokeswoman said.

For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.

Although Amtrak has implemented a number of new safety and cleaning measures at stations and on trains, company officials are encouraging customers to travel only for essential purposes in compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Riders should plan ahead, book tickets early, make reservations and pay for them online, check train schedules before arriving at the station, follow safety measures and health orders, travel during off-peak periods and, if necessary, cancel or postpone reservations.

Amtrak has waived all change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, the spokeswoman said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News