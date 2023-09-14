In Judaism, the eishet chavil celebrates the woman of valor. It is a blessing said on Shabbat evening by the husband to honor the wife.
To the members of Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, and the Valley community at large, Susie Margolis Pierson, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Volunteer of the Year for Community Enhancement, embodies that spirit.
“Susie is this woman of valor, a woman who brings honor not only to her family, but to her community which encompasses not only the Jewish community, but everybody that she touches, that she has in her sphere,” said Rabbi Debi Lewis, of Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.
Margolis was raised in the valley by parents who set the bar high for community participation. Her father, Aggie Margolis, was an active member of the Vikings of Solvang, served with the Civilian Conservation Corps and U.S. Army, formed the first Lockheed Retirement Organization at Vandenberg Air Force Base, served on the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury, was a founding member of the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority board of directors and ambassador of Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.
Her mother, Vera Margolis, was an artist with her own circle of influence. She was an early member of Santa Ynez Valley Artists Guild, for which she served on the board and was instrumental in establishing the guild’s scholarship program.
Susie was married in 1976, had two children, and served school communities in the South Bay in various rolls: 8th-grade English teacher for 11 years, high school English teacher, teacher of English as a Second Language as well as special needs students.
“I was an advocate for my students. As many of them were first generation, they struggled not just with school but understanding the American school system, the American system period. Teaching English was important, but making those connections and relationships was really what was important,” Susie said.
Indeed, Lewis said this year’s honoree includes in her definition of community causes and people who may not immediately identify her as among their peers. Rather she sees causes of social justice, of meeting the needs of the broader community, as core to her existence and the religion she practices.
“But causes within the community - like supporting the food drive at Bethania - are all of our causes. Jewish causes are not just about Jews. Causes and social justice are about everyone. We support feeding and housing people because it’s not something you just take or leave, it’s who we are," Lewis said.
"She takes things on like helping coordinate synagogues at the gay pride parade. While she doesn’t identify as gay, it doesn’t matter. It’s about justice for everyone whether she’s part of that narrow community or not. She doesn’t identify as Black, although Black Lives Matter is also very important to her. I think she’s somebody who really embodies the idea of 'we’re all created in God’s image' period, full stop,” Lewis said.
After returning to the area, Susie volunteered at Wildling Museum and taught at Allan Hancock College until retiring in 2020 to return full-time to the valley to take care of her mother.
Today, she continues her work with SYV Jewish Community, and is now in her sixth year as board president.
“I’m really proud of the board and the community and what we’ve done together,” Susie said.
The community is built on two cornerstones: tikkun olam - to repair the world; and tzedakah - to give time, money, whatever it takes to make the world a fair and just place.
“Those are the foundations of this board,” Susie said.
During her tenure, among the most significant changes may have be an adjustment to the dues system. Formerly, members paid a set figure. Today, dues are based on conscientious contributions.
“You pay what you can, considering our benefit to you, your help to the community. Some people pay nothing. Some pay $10 or $15. Others give much more. That immediately made a change because now it’s what you can afford, not a structure that a board has determined. Now people who couldn’t afford the dues are coming. Now it’s open to all, and inclusivity is really critical to what we do,” Susie said.
Even with the new structure, member contributions have allowed the community to make significant donations to community causes it supports such as People Helping People and LoyalTeach.
“Giving back to, and being involved in, our larger community is an important part of our community,” Susie said.
She also helped pilot the search for the community’s leader, Rabbi Lewis.
“She has so benefited our community with her warmth, her inclusivity, her ability to make everyone feel really comfortable, and her knowledge of Judaism. It’s caused our community to grow religiously and economically,” Susie said.
In fact, membership has doubled.
And with that, so has the strength of the bonds between the SYVJC and other local organizations, not the least of which has been Bethania Lutheran Church and St. Mark’s (in the Valley). SYVJC members have volunteered with food distribution at Bethania, and hold their high holidays at St. Mark’s.
“I have to tell you, St.Mark’s and Bethania - Randy Day and Pastor Chris Brown - those two congregations are very accepting. They have been so welcoming to this community,” Susie said.
Lewis said these fostered partnerships demonstrate the honoree’s commitment to a broader community.
Susie said she feels particularly welcome in Solvang, home of Danes whose tradition includes a strong history of helping Jewish people, saving their lives, hiding them and smuggling them out of harm’s way through World War II.
“They don’t see Jews as different people, but as fellow Danes. It’s always made me proud to live in a Danish community. These are good people,” Susie said.