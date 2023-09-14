In Judaism, the eishet chavil celebrates the woman of valor. It is a blessing said on Shabbat evening by the husband to honor the wife.

To the members of Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, and the Valley community at large, Susie Margolis Pierson, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Volunteer of the Year for Community Enhancement, embodies that spirit.

“Susie is this woman of valor, a woman who brings honor not only to her family, but to her community which encompasses not only the Jewish community, but everybody that she touches, that she has in her sphere,” said Rabbi Debi Lewis, of Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.

