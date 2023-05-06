Last week’s upper-level low-pressure system produced 0.29 of an inch of rain at the Santa Maria Airport. The average amount of rain at the airport for May is 0.36 of an inch.

The rest of this month looks dry. By the way, Santa Barbara saw nearly one inch of rain!  

A weak front will move across the Central Coast on Saturday with increasing mid to high-level clouds and low marine clouds along the coastline. Many beaches will remain overcast for most of the day.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

