Construction on a new 4,700-square-foot facility at the site of the existing Solvang Senior Center is expected to break ground this fall.

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation recently awarded an additional $10,000 to the Solvang Senior Center’s capital campaign for a new facility, bringing the total grant amount to $110,000. 

The $110,000 contribution to be awarded over five years to the senior center will be added to the $1.3 million already committed toward the $3 million needed to design and construct a new facility to serve area seniors.

The new 4,800 square-foot building scheduled to break ground in Fall 2023 will include flexible meeting and activity rooms, a commercial kitchen, computer lab and administrative offices.

