Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will unveil its newest exhibit, “Local Talent – The Art & Life of Joe De Yong,” on Saturday. The exhibit offers a comprehensive look at the life of artist, illustrator and cowboy Joe De Yong — in his own words. Museum curator and author Bill Reynolds will be in attendance selling and signing his book, “Joe De Yong. A Life in the West.”
In addition to being an artist and prolific writer Joe De Yong worked in the movie industry as a designer and historical consultant with Tom Mix in the days of silent film and with the westerns of the 1930s to '50s.
The exhibit will take guests through a firsthand account of De Yong’s life, starting Saturday, July 15 when the exhibit officially opens to the public.
Ahead of the opening, a special reception with curator and author Bill Reynolds and historian John Copeland will be held on Friday, July 14 at the museum. And Reynold's book “Joe De Yong. A Life in the West” will be available for purchase and signature.
Peake Ranch wines will be served, and label principals will be on hand to speak about their local artistic connection to De Yong.
“Joe De Yong was more than an artist and writer. He was a catalyst for other artists, introducing them to each other and bringing them together,” Reynolds explained.
“He lived a simple life with singular direction, preferring the spotlight on others rather than himself. He was a remarkable artist, writer, and film collaborator who should be heralded as one of our own Santa Barbara legends. And with this exhibit, we hope to do just that.”
De Yong (1894-1975) is considered a preeminent western artist whose inspirational life story is recorded as being remarkable — from a childhood case of cerebral meningitis that left him deaf for the rest of his life to becoming the only protégé of Charles M. Russell, to working on movie sets with Cecil B. DeMille and western celebrities of the time.
His creative talents included painting, sketching, illustrating, etching, and sculpting. And due to his deafness, De Yong was a prolific writer and correspondent.
De Yong was born in Missouri and grew up in Oklahoma, always on a horse and aspiring to the cowboy lifestyle.
According to records, he eventually moved to Santa Barbara to work alongside Edward Borein and Maynard Dixon, as well as other prominent local artists of the time such as Channing Peake.
"There are many unsung heroes with fascinating stories in western culture," Copeland said. "Joe De Yong has one of the most interesting and inspiring life stories I’ve ever known.
"He was as authentic as a person could be and a true representative of the cowboy culture. Having worked in the film industry myself for 40 years, his attention to detail and accuracy rather than sensationalism simply is what makes those films such classics.”
