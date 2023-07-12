071123 Local talent - Joe De Yong

Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will unveil its newest exhibit, “Local Talent – The Art & Life of Joe De Yong,” on Saturday. The exhibit offers a comprehensive look at the life of artist, illustrator and cowboy Joe De Yong — in his own words. Museum curator and author Bill Reynolds will be in attendance selling and signing his book, “Joe De Yong. A Life in the West.”

 Contributed

Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum is set to unveil its newest exhibit, “Local Talent – The Art & Life of Joe De Yong,” which offers a comprehensive look at the life of artist, illustrator and cowboy Joe De Yong — in his own words.

The exhibit will take guests through a firsthand account of De Yong’s life, starting Saturday, July 15 when the exhibit officially opens to the public.

Ahead of the opening, a special reception with curator and author Bill Reynolds and historian John Copeland will be held on Friday, July 14 at the museum. And Reynold's book “Joe De Yong. A Life in the West” will be available for purchase and signature.

071123 Joe_DeYong_studio 2

In addition to being an artist and prolific writer Joe De Yong worked in the movie industry as a designer and historical consultant with Tom Mix in the days of silent film and with the westerns of the 1930s to '50s.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0