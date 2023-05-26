 Skip to main content
Tailwinds Bicycle Club donates $31,579 to MOVE Santa Barbara County after disbanding

  Updated

Santa Maria's Tailwinds Bicycle Club may have disbanded, but its impact will carry on.

The club decided to disband this year due to a number of factors, but, with a healthy balance in their savings account, members found a way to carry on their mission.

Tailwinds members gathered at Bici Centro in Santa Maria this week and delivered a $31,579 check to MOVE Santa Barbara County, an organization that advocates for sustainable and healthy transportation. The group pushes for equitable infrastructure for walking, cycling and public transportation throughout the county.

