TBT : Strong storm further damages Lompoc bridges, causes flooding in 1969

From the February 25, 1969 edition of the Lompoc Record:

From Top Left: MARINES worked hard to install a Bailey type bridge over the Santa Ynez River at the FCI following a severe flood on Jan. 25. Work was completed on Feb. 11 but this morning a new flood washed away the new bridge. Unofficial estimates say the temporary bridge was valued at $1 million. Officials say they don't know what will be done about a new bridge for the FCI. Meanwhile, work will continue to replace the bridge at 13th street which was lost in the Jan. 25 flood.

Centerpiece Story: Area reels under second big flood

Disaster plan credited with saving lives

By Wilma Jack, Staff Writer

A revamped disaster control plan resulting from the Jan 25 flooding of the Santa Ynez River was implemented yesterday with what City Hall officials termed "a well-organized and successful operation that figured prominently in the fact that no lives wee lost and no known injuries resulted from the flood."

City Administrator Gene Wahlers activated the City Hall Disaster Control Center about 5 p.m. yesterday - some 12 hours before the cresting of the river this morning at Lompoc - after receiving reports from the County Flood Control District, the weather report and upon consultation with mayor Robert MacClure. City employees were alerted as noon yesterday and remained on a standby basis. MacClure, Wahlers and some of the councilmen members remained at City Hall until around 3 a.m. this morning then retired home on a standby basis. The control center was manned continually throughout the night. Supervisor Francis H. Beattie remained at City Hall from 1:30 - 5 a.m. this morning.