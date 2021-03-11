TBT: The 1994 story of 'Peep', Los Berros Elementary's national tragedy

From the March 11, 1994 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
New chick in town
Grisly death of 'Peep' brings rebirth, lesson.
By Nick Green
MISSION HILLS - The grisly demise of a beloved classroom pet that attracted nationwide media attention has turned into an invaluable lesson on birth, life, death and rebirth for children and an unexpected educational tool for teachers.
The cause of all this: Junior, a chick fifth-graders at Los Berros Elementary School adopted after hatching him from an egg as part of a science class.
Junior - who children nicknamed Peep - met an unfortunate end Friday when a red-tailed hawk swooped down on the month-old chick in the school playground. In full view of the horrified youngsters the hawk landed on a telephone pole and proceeded to use Junior, as some of the children put it, as a snack.
"I think the hawk took Junior because he was extremely hungry and Junior was a very easy target and he was part of the food chain," student Jessica Lawton said matter-of-factly Tuesday.
"The children's initial reaction to Junior's sudden dinner invitation didn't quite result in that level of emotional detachment, however. First came the tears from upset youngsters.
'Junior: 2-4-94 to 3-4-94" reads a memorial to the bird adorning the classroom wall.
Then came the inevitable squawking media types - including radio stations from Boston to Arizona, a mention on the Rush Limbaugh Show and calls from USA Today and CBS' 'The Home Show'"
A pull quote sums up some of the positive aspects of the story. This story might pre-date the term 'teachable moment,' although it might have inspired it.
"We're going to get a lot of teaching mileage out of this before the year's out. There's a whole unit of philosophy I'm itching to get into now." - David Huneycutt, teacher
