The family of a Nipomo teenager who died in a house fire Tuesday is planning a celebration of life next week on what would have been her 18th birthday.
The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Tefft Street, where crews located a two-story home engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire Capt. Adan Orozco.
Kevin Shipley, 57, confirmed Friday that his niece, 17-year-old Carly Krauk, became trapped in the master bedroom on the second story and later died. The fire also killed three dogs and injured Carly's cousin Kelsey and her brother Jack, who tried to rescue his sister, Shipley added.
Both Jack and Kelsey suffered smoke inhalation and were hospitalized.
"The smoke was too much," Shipley said, adding that his sister Denice, Carly's mother, and the rest of the family are still processing the news. "It's like a nightmare you haven't woken up from yet."
Orozco said fire crews arrived on scene within eight minutes of the call and described what appeared to be every room in the house on fire.
It took about an hour to extinguish the fire, which left the house with extensive damage and the second floor in danger of collapsing.
Fire investigators on Friday were on scene at the boarded-up house, which had chain-link privacy fence installed around the perimeter.
Shipley lives in the one-room residential unit about 100 yards southeast of the house on the same property. He remembered being wakened by his neighbor, David, who was pounding on the door telling him that his sister's house was on fire.
It wasn't until about 6 a.m. Tuesday that Shipley broke down after realizing what happened, he said.
"Everyone in the family is depending on me to keep them strong right now," Shipley said.
On Friday, Shipley was in the process of rerouting utilities to his apartment, while his neighbor temporarily provided electricity from a generator and running water.
Nearly every room of the West Tefft Street house was damaged by the fire except the bottom-floor gaming room and the garage, which were separated by what Shipley called a "firewall," or a wall through which the flames did not penetrate and was a part of the home's original construction in 1978, he said.
Shipley said he wasn't sure why the fire didn't damage those two rooms, although the flames moved away and upward at a fast rate of spread.
Carly was house-sitting for her aunt, Shipley's sister, who was remodeling a home in Texas until Nov. 10 but took a flight back to California upon learning the news and hasn't left the side of her daughter, Kelsey, according to Shipley.
Shipley said his sister intended on keeping the West Tefft Street house to rent after she moved to Texas, but Orozco said the home was "totally destroyed."
Flowers and a picture of Carly have been placed at the base of a wooden cross next to the driveway. Several cars, with people of all ages, slowly drove past the residence on Friday to pay their respects.
Nipomo High School officials on Tuesday confirmed Carly was a former student who gradated in June with the Class of 2021.
Shipley said she was accepted to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where she had plans to study for a career in law enforcement and was set to start school in January.
Several GoFundMe fundraisers were established to help raise financial support for the family, including one organized by San Luis Obispo County 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton, which had raised more than $38,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Friday.
Carly was active in her church, where she volunteered at Sunday school and worked as a hostess at Kay's Country Kitchen in Orcutt, where she had another extended family, according to Compton.
"Carly and her family are well-known in our tight-knit community for all of their involvement that makes our world a better place to live," Compton wrote. "[She] always said that her idea of happiness was to spend the day with the people she loved the most."
Shipley said that the family is also receiving spiritual support from New Beginnings Community Church in Nipomo and New Life Church in Pismo Beach, where they will hold a private memorial service on Nov. 11, when Carly would have turned 18.
"Carly wanted to help people because she was that type of person," Shipley said.