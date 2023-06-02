A Santa Maria teenager was wounded in a shooting Thursday night at the Town Center mall parking structure. No other injuries were reported.
The male teen was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was in stable condition early Friday.
Police and emergency personnel responded to the Town Center East mall at 7:06 p.m. Thursday and discovered the injured teenager in the mall parking structure.
The shooting is the first since local officials increased security patrols throughout the parking structure and increased areas of patrol throughout the mall campus following a fatal shooting in February of 2022.
Alexis Mendoza Raymundo, 17, was shot and killed at the parking structure in February of last year. A 24-year-old Santa Maria female was also struck by gunfire at the scene and was hospitalized for significant but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said at the time.
The parking structure is patrolled by both private mall security and the Santa Maria city rangers.