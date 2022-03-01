The temperature at the Santa Maria Public Airport hit 85 degrees Tuesday, breaking a 112-year-old record, according to National Weather Service numbers that show the old record was 84 degrees set in 1910.
San Luis Obispo also broke a record Tuesday, but Lompoc did not, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Lindsey said the temperature in San Luis Obispo reached 86 degrees, besting the old record of 83 degrees originally set in 2002 and matched in 2013.
However, Lompoc only reached 80 degrees Tuesday, and the current record is 82 degrees, set in 2013.
“That was probably because Lompoc was the first to see the northwest winds, and that kind of cooled it off,” Lindsey said. “[Wednesday] we’re expecting a little bit cooler temperatures. I don’t think we’ll break any records.”
He said even cooler temperatures are expected as the weekend approaches, with highs only expected to reach into the 50s on Friday, but there is a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday morning when a cold front moves through.
Lindsey said the forecast is for a third to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
“Vandenberg might get an inch,” Lindsey added. “I wouldn’t be surprised.”