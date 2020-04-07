'Temple of today': Surf Beach provides refuge for Lompoc community amid coronavirus crisis

“They come here with countless, wonderful memories, now part of an extraordinary experience spanning the generations of those who’ve lived, loved, and raised their families in this valley,” he said. “Surf [Beach] seems to me like a temple of today.”

Surf Beach remains one of the few public spaces that people can still visit amid all the shelter-in-place recommendations that have been made by public health officials. But just like at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park — another popular Lompoc Valley outdoor space — visitors are advised to be responsible and adhere to public health guidance while utilizing the 1.25 miles of accessible coastline.

Since it is on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, the beach is patrolled and monitored by docents and airmen with the 30th Space Wing.

Col. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the 30th Space Wing, acknowledged that the beach can be a particularly effective respite for people who may be dealing with added anxiety due to the ongoing pandemic.