An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road, is nearly complete and will result in the removal of a temporary signal on Friday, June 30, that includes removal of protective barriers also located at the site, Caltrans District 5 announced.
Motorists can expect intermittent minor work at this location into early July, with a lane closure and one-way reversing traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.
The $3 million emergency embankment reconstruction project was prompted by a washout of the roadway on Feb. 25.
In early June, crews completed the installation of a drainage culvert below Highway 1 as part of the project.
In the meantime, officials said the temporary signal system and K-rail is expected to be relocated roughly five miles south on Highway 1 for roadway repairs and an emergency embankment reconstruction project that is projected to take one month.
The project is located approximately one mile north of Ytias Creek Bridge.
The contractor for this $2.2 million emergency project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande.
