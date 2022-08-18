Teresa Arredondo's story is neither glamorous or sparkling. She wasn’t born to rich parents and does not have famous relatives. Her father was assassinated when she was 5 years old, and she only finished elementary school.
She came to the U.S. when she was 15, worked as a farmworker, has suffered sexism throughout her life, and was almost killed in a domestic violence attack, she said.
But in July, more than 650,000 people applauded her unique and revolutionary work, presented at night with pyrotechnics and theatrical music, during the first night show at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, in Wisconsin, the largest airshow in the world.
The work was a plane with blue-glowing leading edges resembling a spaceship, painted by Art Craft Paint, Inc., of Santa Maria, the company owned by Arredondo.
Arredondo is a petite 60 year-old, and is originally from Aguililla, Michoacan, Mexico. The pilot who debuted the world's first Lumilor aircraft is Kyle Fowler, a Canadian airshow performer with Go EZ Aerobatics.
Lumilor is an electroluminescent lighting system available as paint or vinyl that can illuminate any product without changing its form or function, according to Skies Magazine, which noted “Art Craft Paint Inc. did an awesome job on Kyle’s EZ.”
But Arredondo’s success has not come easy.
She is the daughter of a culture of effort and survival who has worked since age seven. Her mother left her 10 children to work in this country; she returned 10 years later with their visas.
That was just the continuation of a life of hardship. Arredondo recollected any fruit or vegetable produced in the Central Coast, earning at the most $19,000 per year. During her first year as a business owner, she said she made over $300,000.
“And very soon, when no one noticed, I was already making millions,” she said.
In 1989 Arredondo started working on aircraft upholstery, but she had to work as her husband’s apprentice. She did not get the job herself because she was female.
In 1990 she bought half the business. One year later, the other half. She paid $750 for the interior upholstery business. In 1993, she bought the painting company for $150,000. Then, in 1997, after 16 years of marriage and three children, she divorced her husband who she said tried to strangle her with a power cable.
Arredondo kept the business as a sole proprietor, negotiating with her ex-husband not to pay child support for three years. At the time, she was a full-time mom and managed 20 employees while speaking limited English.
“I felt lost. But at age 7 I learned a well-cemented work ethic and dedication. Earning my daily bread decently is my most powerful tool that I used to be able to organize myself, raise my children and focus on having a prestigious company,” she said.
Arredondo explained that one of her most painful experiences was when the owner of a company in Porterville told her that he would never do business with a woman.
“I felt devastated. It was as if he had slapped me. For eight years I focused and worked in the hangar with the boys, and I learned the whole process. I worked daily learning the art of planes, how they removed the interiors and how to restore an airplane,” she said.
And in 2005 she began to attend shows and events with the confidence in the work and knowledge that she had acquired.
“I am a very good salesperson. I enjoy it so much. And when I focus, I am able to sell a bag of sand to anyone in the desert or a bag of ice in the Arctic,” she said.
Art Craft paints, upholsters and restores almost any kind of plane or helicopter. The biggest plane the company has worked with is the Global Express, which seats approximately for 100 passengers.
The business paints between 15 and 20 planes per month and over 100 per year, according to Arredondo, who said 80% of the planes come from outside the U.S., especially the Middle East, Argentina, Guatemala, Portugal, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Canada, as well as many states in the U.S.
Arredondo said that although she does not have much education, she has a “doctorate in common sense. And that is only acquired with the blows that life deals, the setbacks, and the barriers that are imposed on you. But I have had great confidence that God will never abandon me.”
Arredondo is an active member of the community. She attributes her philanthropy to her struggle as a child. She smiles and her piercing blue eyes get wet when she talks about her mom.
“She taught me determination and focus. My children Esmeralda, Arturo and Alejandro have been my reason to thrive. That’s why if someone closes the door on my face, I manage to enter by the window,” she said.