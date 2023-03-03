Consider this a warning, because Paranormal Cirque II is back in Santa Maria to scare and entertain the life out of local horror fanatics with its unique, bold and raunchy R-rated circus.
This is the second time Paranormal Cirque II has made a stop in Santa Maria since August of last year. Hosts for the show are Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs, who hold comedy bits in between acts to bring an element of humor for the audience. The event is hosted by the Santa Maria Fairpark.
“For the people that saw the show the first time around, we have brand new acts for 2023 so you are not going to get the same show as last time,” said Copeland. “If you missed it last time, well, first of all shame on you, and second of all come out and see us now."
A two-hour show that is jam-packed with traditional circus acts that have a horror twist, it’s rated R due to high amounts of foul language and adult humor. Those aged 13-17 are required to be accompanied by parent or adult guardian over 21 with a valid photo ID and no one under 13 is admitted.
“That's true, we do not allow kids under the age of 13 unless they pay us a lot of money and I’m talking a lot,” Copeland joked.
Copeland, who is also the Cirque's publicity director, says this show is perfect for fans of horror and live entertainment and it's something fun for a unique date night or a night out with friends.
The setting for the show pulls audience members for a full 360-degree experience, as if they are in a horror movie themselves. Dramatic lighting, music and effects produced by Ricardo Alegria, a technician of audio and lighting for the circus.
“It's amazing to be able to go from city to city getting to meet new people and see how the community loves the show because it's something different then the normal. It’s truly fantastic," Alegria said.
Audience members are constantly shocked with what may happen next, performances are highly interactive as they walk up to the crowd and attendees may even have a chance to volunteer to be in an act. It is bold, in-your-face horror. The performances feature sword swallowing, balancing acts, juggling, interpretive dance and dangerous acts that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Comparing the show to horror films, Copeland says the show ranges from modern horror, such as Insidious and The Ring, to the classics.
“Parts of the show are definitely in the realm of (director) Joe Dante from Gremlins and the Howling, because they’re gruesome and gory but also funny,” said Copeland. “We tried to take a little bit from everything so there’s a broad range of horror. You know, it is really an all-encompassing genre so there’s a lot to draw from for the show.”
Attendees are encouraged to come out an hour early for the pre-show. Doors open an hour before every show and there is a haunted attraction that includes the performers wandering the room and scaring participants. During this time, there are snacks and souvenirs available and a few great photo opportunities.
Zoe Baldiviez, a community member from Nipomo, attended the show with three generations of paranormal fans, which included herself, her mom and grandma. They had front row seats and Baldiviez said it was totally worth the price of admission.
“I really enjoyed it. I am all for the paranormal stuff, it’s nothing like I was expecting, but in a really good way," Baldiviez said. "I had seats right up front, so it’s like 'Wow.'"
According to Copeland, there are 50 people touring with the unit and in the show there are about 22 performers. Members of Paranormal Cirque II are from all over the world, ranging from Africa, Cuba, Argentina, Mexico and beyond. Performer Karas Komve is from Africa and this is his second year working with the company, Cirque Italia. Komve says it’s all fun and he enjoys being part of the circus, where he is able to make people happy and scared.
Tickets are available online at paranormalcirque.com or also available for purchase at the box office which is located in front of the circus tent at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Use promo code FACE5OFF to save five dollars on every ticket. There are two shows scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Monday is the show's last night in town, with one performances scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“We want people to come and have a good time," Copeland said. "It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what your background is, what language you speak, we just want people to come together and have a good time and laugh and scream, share and maybe pee their pants a little bit."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.