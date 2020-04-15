Terry White: Letting go of our end of the rope
Ask Your Valley Therapist

Terry White: Letting go of our end of the rope

{{featured_button_text}}
Terry White MFT Mug shot

 

 Contributed Photo

Lately the coronavirus has demanded the world’s attention. We've been taken by surprise and it's generating a tremendous amount of uncertainty everywhere we turn, causing us to ask ourselves: How bad will it get? How long will it last? What will be the temporary or long-term impact? What should we tell our children?

We are all in this together and facing these collective questions and confusing adjustments. Anxieties can be felt all around in our community.

To help overcome this, it is suggested that counter-intuitive action be taken by “letting go of our end of the rope,” if only briefly, to embolden hope during these times of uncertainty.

Hopefuls do not hoard toilet paper and rice.

The relationship between anxiety and the heightened perception of uncertainty is often generated by our escalating, fearful pursuit to "find" certainty, when it is just not available.

My suggestion is to start by remembering to pause and breathe deeply and frequently.

Through my columns, I intend to help the community by facilitating an ongoing support system because I believe it to be very important that we learn ways to evolve through this from each other.

This is not a search “for the silver bullet,” but rather a way to not feel alone; and to reach out to others in the pursuit of a common understanding. This is also not to be mistaken as a pity party, but a discovery through personally-shared disclosures which I believe can offer the healing element that strengthens our well-being – and our community.

As we move ahead with these new sets of challenges, feel free to send your questions, personal dilemmas and stories to my email address for a response. I would like to hear from you. Feel free to email at terrypsychotherapy@gmail.com

Ron Colone: Pondering those ‘essential services’

Ron Colone: Pondering those ‘essential services’

In Monterrey County, Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is one of the most renowned golf courses in the world, closed for the first time since 1919 due to a statewide shelter-in-place order, while 120 miles to the south, the Paso Robles Golf Club remained open.

Terry White  L.M.F.T, Family Therapist, approaching three decades in practice as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo CCED Clinic co-founder, clinical director and psychotherapist, is a family therapist based in the Santa Ynez Valley. He can be reached at terrypsychotherapy@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural
Education

Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

  • Updated

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News