The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff Dinner and Auction

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff Dinner and Auction was held over the weekend, kicking off the year's rodeo season with the unveiling of the six queen candidates.

Held Saturday at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, the event has grown to become one of the most high-profile traditions associated with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. The contest has raised and distributed over $15 million to local community youth recreation programs since its inception in 1946.

The six candidates have each partnered with a local nonprofit organization and the queen candidates will try to blanket the community with fundraisers for youth programs. The contest will culminate with Queen Coronation on Friday, June 2 during the rodeo. The six candidates will compete to raise the most money for their respective nonprofits.

The Santa Maria Elks Queen Rodeo Kickoff Dinner and Auction took place Saturday at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538. 

