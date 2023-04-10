The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff Dinner and Auction

The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidates, pictured from left to right, are Paige Beal, of the Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria; Michaela Jamison, of VTC Enterprises; Justine Lopez, of the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; Adrena Longoria, of NSBC United Way; Brisa Lopez, of Cuyama Valley Exchange Club; and Courtney Lauderdale, of Black Student Union.
The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff Dinner and Auction was held over the weekend, kicking off the year's rodeo season with the unveiling of the six queen candidates.
Held Saturday at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, the event has grown to become one of the most high-profile traditions associated with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. The contest has raised and distributed over $15 million to local community youth recreation programs since its inception in 1946.
The six candidates have each partnered with a local nonprofit organization and the queen candidates will try to blanket the community with fundraisers for youth programs. The contest will culminate with Queen Coronation on Friday, June 2 during the rodeo. The six candidates will compete to raise the most money for their respective nonprofits.
This year's queen candidates, and their sponsoring organizations, are Paige Beal, who's working with the Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria; Michaela Jamison, who's teamed up with VTC Enterprises; Courtney Lauderdale, who has joined up with the Black Student Union; Adrena Longoria, working with Northern Santa Barbara County United Way; Brisa Lopez, who's working with the Cuyama Valley Exchange Club; and Justine Lopez, who's partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
Attendees of the Saturday event were able to enjoy a traditional Santa Maria style meal prepared by the Elks barbecue team. Dinner was followed by a live auction of many unique items and experiences. The event also featured a silent and dessert auction with some items raising up to $1,000.
“The Queen Kickoff is a great tradition and event,” said Elks Rodeo Parade Chairman Jaime Flores. “The nice part is that we have six organizations that are participating this year, which makes it really fun for the community because that means a lot of different events."
Flores said various raffle tickets and items will be up for sale over the coming weeks.
"That means that the floats in the parade will be a little bit bigger this year from all of our queen candidates,” Flores said.
Additional information regarding the rodeo can be found at elksrec.com.
Saturday's event was presented by Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The rodeo kicks off June 1 in Santa Maria.
