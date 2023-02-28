Solvang’s years-long tourism marketing saga continued Monday as City Council members heard for the second time in as many weeks reports of adversarial behavior on the part of city leadership.

On Feb. 15, “Abbi Agency asked to meet with the City Manager, the Mayor, and Marketing Manager to review the scope of work and progress in person. Due to feedback from (Tourism Advisory Committee) and City Council, The Abbi Agency acknowledged the partnership might no longer be beneficial for all parties involved and provided a verbal 30-day resignation. A written notice was received on Feb. 21, 2023,” Solvang Marketing Manager Cheryl Shallanberger reported Monday.

“Unfortunately, the internal climate created by the City of Solvang’s leadership resulted in unexpectedly adversarial and combative interactions that took our team by surprise. … We regret that a more respectful, productive and collaborative environment was not present to enable a successful marketing effort,” The Abbi Agency CEO Patrick Ty Whitaker wrote.

