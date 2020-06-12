The battle against COVID-19: Personal protective equipment keeps health care workers safe

Heather Bedford and Halle Dyer, a mother-daughter duo with deep roots in the Lompoc business community, purchased South Side Coffee Co., located at 105 South H St., this month from original owner Julie Biolley and Stacy Lowthorp, who had co-owned the business with Biolley since 2013.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
While LUSD administrators expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts on Aug. 17, they acknowledged that such a return appears unlikely with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. With that in mind, the district has released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.
Nearly all inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 and most were asymptomatic, which officials believe may have contributed to the disease's spread inside the facility and calling into question whether containment measures at the facility have worked.
Family, friends and co-workers of an Arroyo Grande man and beloved Nipomo pharmacist killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 154 are remembering him for his dry sense of humor, optimism, humility, deep conversations and devotion to those closest to him.
One person was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision that required extrication amid foggy conditions Friday morning near Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.