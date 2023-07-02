Viking ship Snorri has arrived from Denmark to The Copenhagen House in Solvang, showcasing an archeological wonder of maritime craftsmanship dating back to the 9th century. 

The replica ship, built in modern times but almost exclusively by hand with axes, is the latest in a collection of more than 30 bona fide Viking items found at the Solvang Amber and Viking Museum. The collection features authentic Viking swords dating back to the years 800-1,100 A.D., spearheads, coins, and an assortment of Viking jewelry including a dragon-headed armband.

The Viking museum — which is a combined display of the former Solvang Amber Museum and The Great Hall of the Danes Viking Exhibit — is located inside of The Copenhagen House at 1660 Copenhagen Dr.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

