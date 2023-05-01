A film made right here in Santa Maria was screened Saturday night at Regal Cinemas.

This first screening of "The Unbroken Sky," a short film based on the memoirs of Santa Maria native Francisco Jiménez, was held Saturday night in front of a packed theater. Attendees included Jiménez, the filmmakers and supporters of the project.

The 24-minute film was directed by Josh Peterson and Jiménez says its story is representative of the lives many immigrants face in the U.S.

A Q&A session was held after the private screening of 'The Unbroken Sky,' a short film about Dr. Francisco Jiménez in Santa Maria Saturday.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

