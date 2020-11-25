'The need goes up': Hancock College, Foodbank increase food distributions to help families this holiday

This year, like many Santa Maria residents, Cecilia Abrams will be celebrating a smaller, less intimate Thanksgiving than normal.

Due to the dangers of COVID-19 transmission, a usually large family gathering will be limited to a celebration with only her immediate family members, who will be socially distanced outdoors while they enjoy their meal together.

Despite the change in plans, she was able to receive supplies for a Thanksgiving meal at a food distribution at the Santa Maria campus of Hancock College on Tuesday, including a chicken, bread and produce.

“It’s the time we’re living in. It’s different, but I don’t argue with it. I’m happy with what I have,” Abrams said, wheeling her bag of food in a cart.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, food distributions by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at sites like Hancock have increased exponentially to meet increased community needs. Upwards of 1 million pounds of food have been distributed by the Foodbank each month since March, double what has been distributed in past years, according to county data.

Over the past month, however, the need for meals has grown even more, especially in North County areas like Solvang, Santa Maria and Guadalupe, said Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer.

“I think that as the economic crisis continues to deepen, and now especially since we're back in the purple tier, there will be reduced work hours for a lot of people, and the need continues to increase over the course of this crisis,” Smith-Meyer said. “People are losing more and more work, and the need goes up, proportionately.”