For this coming Halloweekend, there are many ways to spend this spooky time of the year.
Here is a list of events happening on the Central Coast as Halloween arrives Monday.
Día de los Muertos Celebration, Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
McClelland Street corridor, 400-600 S. McClelland Street. The celebration includes live entertainment, youth activities, community/individual alters, Catrin and Catrina contest and food/craft vendors.
Kia Spooktacular Extravaganza, Saturday-Monday
Santa Maria Kia Located at 2175 S. Bradley Rd. Santa Maria, times vary depending on each day. Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be bounce houses, hot cocoa, treats, arts and crafts. Themes include Harry Potter, Hocus Pocus, Disney princess, Avengers and Toy Story.
Not-So-Spooky-Hike, Saturday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Los Flores Ranch, event parking lot at 6245 Dominion Rd. This is a hike into the sunset, followed by a walk in the corn maze at The Patch Santa Maria. Costumes are encouraged. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight, no late arrivals and dogs are welcome on leash.
34th Annual Pumpkins in the Park Halloween celebration, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dinosaur Caves Park. Additionally, downtown businesses will be hosting the 17th annual downtown Trick-or-Treating, held from 12-2 p.m. Those attending can find a list of participating business locations at the Pumpkins in the Park event. All activities are free.
Old Orcutt Trick or Treat, Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
Old Town Orcutt 405 East Clark Ave. Get the costumes, grab the kids and join the Old Orcutt Merchants Association for its annual Trick-or-Treat event. Merchants will be out on Clark Avenue from Old Town Quilt Shop/Naughty Oak to Steller's Cellar/OTM handing out candy. There will be 20-plus participating businesses.
Rave From Beyond the Grave 2022, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Flower City Ballroom, Lompoc. This will be a Halloween electronic dance music party, featuring various techno, EDM, dubstep and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. There's an age restriction of 16-and-up and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the show. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Beer, wine and mocktails for 21-plus. Come in costume. Admission is first come, first serve unless the attendee was able to get early access passes.
Karaoke Fun-Raiser and Costume Contest, Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Finger food and dinner, karaoke, A Capella sounds of Central Coast Chordsmen and prizes for best costumes.
Annual Halloween Carnival and Haunted Maze, Saturday 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Elm Street Park on the corner of Ash and Elm streets 1221 Ash Street Arroyo Grande, CA 93420. Children of all ages and adults are invited to enjoy carnival games for candy and toy prizes, cookie decorating, hot dogs and hamburgers, the haunted maze, a costume contest and a pumpkin decorating contest.
Light Up The Night, Saturday, 5-6 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Santa Maria, 2620 Santa Maria Way, the parking lot of the church. Children will have the opportunity to participate in a trunk-or-treat, play games, watch skits and enjoy snacks. There will be giveaways throughout the night. All are welcome to join and wear a costume as well.
Trick-or-Treating at the Mall, Monday, 4 p.m.
Located at the Town Center Mall, where all stores will be passing out candy for Halloween. Kids ages 2-12 in costume are encouraged to come with family, have a fund time and collect treats.
Trick or Treat at Pismo Beach Premium Outlets, Monday, 4-6 p.m.
The Pismo Beach Premium Outlets and retailers are celebrating Halloween with a Trick-or-Treat event. Visit participating stores that have a pumpkin in the window to receive a treat.
Halloween Fright, Monday, 6-8 p.m.
Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. For teens ages 12-18, from grades 7-12. The fearful fun includes, zombie laser tag, costume contest, prizes, face painting and more eerie entertainment.
Halloween Party Improv Comedy Show, Monday, 6 p.m.
Located at Antigua Brewing Company, 1009 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Get your Halloween goin' with some improv comedy and join the cast of Central Coast Comedy Theater for a riotously good time making it all up on the spot. Wear a costume, or don't, it's all good, this is for wanting a good laugh and having a beer.
Stay spooky and safe, Central Coast!
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.