Community members in the Santa Maria Valley agriculture industry gathered to celebrate and honor the companies and people who support and work at producing, packaging and selling one of the key local commodities: The strawberry.

The annual strawberry industry recognition dinner was hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and held at the convention center at the Santa Maria Fairpark, Wednesday night.

“This is an opportunity for us to take a minute to acknowledge and celebrate one of the foundational industries in our valley,” said Glenn Morris, the president and CEO of the chamber. “To celebrate the people who work the fields, who hire all of our neighbors, who create all of the wealth by growing this amazing crop.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0