image.png

Thirteen recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

 Contributed

Thirteen recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The graduating recruits of Class No. 22-124 gathered with their friends and families to celebrate the completion of more than 830 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Twelve of the 13 recruits have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.

“One of Hancock’s most important missions is to train public servants,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “Ensuring that these graduates have the skills they need to serve and protect their communities is a great source of pride for our college.”

0
0
0
0
0