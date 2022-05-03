Three free virtual presentations to help people better understand Medicare benefits will be sponsored in May by the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, or HICAP.
“Understanding Medicare” presentations will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10; Wednesday, May 18; and 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Preregistration is required.
“HICAP is offering the presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Those who are new to Medicare as well as those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the detailed overview, Posada said.
The comprehensive introduction to Medicare will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations, she said.
For more information about the “Understanding Medicare” presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663, toll-free at 800-434-0222, by emailing hicap@centralcoastseniors.org or online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues and does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.