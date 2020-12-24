Three Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, two County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

One Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy, two custody deputies and two County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The new cases bring the total number of sheriff’s employees who have tested positive for the virus to 69, and 50 of those have recovered and returned to work, spokewoman Raquel Zick said.
Inmates with COVID-19 now total 94, with 77 of those contracting the disease within the jail. Of the total 68 have recovered, 19 have been released from custody and one has died, according to statistics provided by Zick.
She said the latest sheriff’s deputy to test positive last worked Dec. 16, began experiencing symptoms Dec. 18, was tested Dec. 19 and was found positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21.
The deputy did not have contact with the public, Zick said.
One custody deputy last worked Dec. 17, became symptomatic Dec. 18 and was tested and found COVID-19 positive Wednesday, she said.
The other custody deputy last worked Dec. 18, became symptomatic Dec. 19, and was also tested and found positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Both custody deputies consistently wore masks while at work, Zick said.
The two inmates were found to be positive for COVID-19 during the intake screening process. One of the inmates came into custody Tuesday night, and the other was received Wednesday.
Both inmates are being housed in negative-air-pressure housing areas, separate from the general population, Zick said.
