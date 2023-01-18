Thursday is the last day for residents to sign up as volunteers for the annual countywide Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.
The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care is partnering with the county and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation to conduct the count of homeless individuals and families from 5 to 9 a.m. that day.
Teams of volunteers will canvass assigned routes throughout the county to briefly document the homeless, providing data used to plan homeless assistance programs, apply for funding and raise public awareness, the spokeswoman said.
“As our community emerges from the pandemic, it is important that we have an understanding of how it has impacted our unhoused neighbors,” said Jett Black-Maertz, senior housing program specialist for the County Community Services Department.
“The Point-in-Time Count influences everything from services offered to funding available to our area,” Black-Maertz said. “It is important we have an accurate count, and we cannot do that without the help of volunteers."
All volunteers are required to take one of the one-hour virtual training sessions offered at various times through Friday.
The training will provide volunteers with information about the importance of the count, best practices for canvassing and use of the Point-in-Time survey tool, among other topics, and will answer frequently asked questions.