Homeless in the rain
A homeless individual seeks shelter under an umbrella during a three-day storm in this photo from Dec. 10, 2022.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Thursday is the last day for residents to sign up as volunteers for the annual countywide Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.

The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care is partnering with the county and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation to conduct the count of homeless individuals and families from 5 to 9 a.m. that day.

Teams of volunteers will canvass assigned routes throughout the county to briefly document the homeless, providing data used to plan homeless assistance programs, apply for funding and raise public awareness, the spokeswoman said.

