The California Mid-State Fair announced that tickets are now on sale for the July 22 performance of the The B-52’s.
The show is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. and will open with special guest Lou Gramm, the original lead vocalist of Foreigner.
The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the fair's Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.
This will be The B-52’s second appearance at the Mid-State Fair, having last played the main grandstand in 1998.
Ticket prices for the show are $40, $60, $80, $90 and $130 for the pit, which is standing only. Tickets went on sale Friday morning and can be purchased on the fair's website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of the fair's official channels.
The B-52's were established 40 years ago and have sold over 20 million records. From groundbreaking songs like “Rock Lobster,” “Dance This Mess Around,” “Private Idaho,” “Roam” and “Deadbeat Club,” to chart-topping hits like “Love Shack,” to their reemergence on the pop scene with their 2008 album Funplex, which hit No. 11 on the Top 200.
Formed on an October night in 1976 following drinks at an Athens, Georgia, Chinese restaurant, the band played its first gig at a friend’s house on Valentine’s Day 1977. Naming themselves after Southern slang for exaggerated 'bouffant’ hairdos, the newly christened B52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson and Ricky Wilson) began weekend road trips to New York City for gigs at CBGB's and a handful of other venues.
A record deal soon followed and their self-titled debut disc, produced by Chris Blackwell, sold more than 500,000 copies on the strength of their first singles, the garage rock party classic “Rock Lobster,” and “52 Girls.” The album placed at No. 152 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and No. 99 on VH1’s “Greatest Albums of All Time.”
Gramm was the lead vocalist on all of Foreigner's hit songs, including "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," "Long, Long Way from Home," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Blue Morning, Blue Day," "Head Games," "Dirty White Boy," "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," "Break It Up" and "Say You Will".
He co-wrote most of the songs for the band, which achieved two of its biggest hits with the ballads "Waiting for a Girl Like You" which spent ten weeks at No. 2 on the 1981-82 American Hot 100 and "I Want to Know What Love Is," which was a No. 1 hit internationally (US & UK) in 1985. The group's first eight singles cracked the Billboard Top 20 (four went Top 10) making it the first group since the Beatles to achieve this in 1980.
The fair previously announced that Tim McGraw will perform July 19, Lauren Daigle will perform July 20, Parker McCollum will headline a July 25 performance and Styx is set to take the main grandstand on July 28.