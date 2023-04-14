B-52s.png

The California Mid-State Fair announced that American rock group The B-52’s will perform in Paso Robles on July 22.

 Contributed

The California Mid-State Fair announced that tickets are now on sale for the July 22 performance of the The B-52’s.

The show is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. and will open with special guest Lou Gramm, the original lead vocalist of Foreigner.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the fair's Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

