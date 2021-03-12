Town hall meeting to answer public’s vaccination questions

You’ve got questions about COVID-19 vaccinations, and a town hall meeting hosted by federal, state and county elected officials is planned to give you answers.
Members of the public can submit their questions regarding the vaccine, and how the distribution of doses is being administered, to reporter Mike Hodgson at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com no later than noon Friday, March 19, to be consolidated and asked of town hall panelists.
Congressman Salud Carbajal, state Sen. Monique Limón and Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann are hosting the March 23 town hall meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that will include panelists Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department, and Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer.
The meeting on Zoom will be moderated by Hodgson, who reports for the Santa Ynez Valley News and Santa Maria Times, and Raiza Giorgi of the Santa Ynez Valley Star.
Vaccination questions can also be submitted directly to county staff by 5 p.m. March 19 at https://forms.gle/NhJ3LfmUrmwepufEA.
Similar questions will be consolidated into a single question so that more can be answered in the limited time available, according to county staff.
Questions that can’t be covered during the town hall meeting will be answered by Public Health Department staff and provided to the media partners for publication later.
Members of the public can join the Zoom meeting at https://countyofsb.zoom.us/j/92979203041?pwd=SnB3alJuRGIvM3lJWEZtT05qY04zZz09. The webinar ID is 929 7920 3041 and the passcode is 286006.
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be livestreamed on Santa Barbara County’s Facebook page.
The public can also join the meeting by calling any of four toll-free numbers: 888-475-4499, 833-548-0276, 833-548-0282 and 877-853-5257.
For more information, contact Hodgson at the email address above or at 805-709-5224.
