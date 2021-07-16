A male worker sustained moderate injuries Friday after a tractor carrying a heavy load flipped over and pinned him near Dominion and Orcutt Garey roads.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. when the worker's body became pinned between the tractor and a pole near the intersection, approximately 4 miles east of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Several emergency units responded, including medics from the County Fire Department.

The tractor was stabilized by co-workers just prior to arrival of first responders and the worker was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Eliason.