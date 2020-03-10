Transformation of Lompoc's Huyck Stadium ramps up as venue is prepped for new surfaces

The transformation of Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium is set to ramp up this week as workers make final preparations for the installation of the venue’s new track and field surfaces.
Significant progress has been made on the Lompoc Community Track & Sports Field project, which is a joint effort between Lompoc Unified School District and the independent Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field, since work began in early December.
This week, workers began readying the track and some of the athletic stations for their new coverings, and, dependent upon the weather, will begin installing the bases for the new surfaces next week.
The $3.8 million project, which will primarily consist of replacing the natural grass field with a synthetic turf and replacing the old red clay track with a new all-weather surface, is on course to be completed on May 28.
The lead contractors are Byrom-Davey and RL Construction, both of which were praised as “great partners” by Doug Sorum, LUSD’s director of maintenance and operations.
“We are on schedule and are excited that we will have the stadium available to students and the community this school year,” Sorum said.
Much of the demolition work on the project was completed in February. That work included the removal of the so-called Red Dog clay from the track. That material, according to LUSD, was salvaged and stockpiled at LUSD’s central yard for use at other LUSD sites.
As of Friday, site drainage and the trenching and installation of field electrical systems also were completed, as well as the installation of footings for the outside track curbs and fence and goal posts.
Workers were scheduled this week to make field groove cuts, install the field liner and flat drains, pour the shot put pads and begin base installation for the track and perimeter, according to LUSD.
The work next week is slated to include the installation of the permeable surface base and the installation of decomposed granite at the shot put area.
In addition to the new surfaces being installed at the 57-year-old stadium, the project also calls for the addition of a community fitness zone. That area, which will be open to the public when the stadium is not in use by the school district, will be located on the southern end of the stadium. Cement treatment has already begun on that zone, LUSD reported.
The project’s costs are being split equally by LUSD and the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field, which reported in December that it had raised more than $1.6 million.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald expressed excitement for the progress of the renovations and said plans are underway for a public unveiling in May.
“We have already started working with our community partners to plan a healthy activity grand opening for the stadium,” he said. “Having this stadium available for our students of all ages [is] going to be a game-changer for our student-athletes.”
Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and who initially proposed the renovations in 2017, said she was also thrilled with the progress being made.
"Success from our perspective isn’t just completing the fundraising or construction, it also includes seeing the community use the space," she said, noting that a formal agreement is currently being hashed out between LUSD and the city of Lompoc regarding community use of the stadium.
"This is a great example of what happens when people work together, when we embrace public-private partnerships, and do so with commitment to making this work for the community," she added.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.