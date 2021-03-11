You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tree trimming work on Hwy 246 near Buellton begins Monday

Tree trimming work on Hwy 246 near Buellton begins Monday

Motorists can expect delays on Highway 246 from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive near Buellton beginning Monday, March 15.

Weather permitting, a one-week tree trimming project will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, causing some road delays, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the roadwork being performed by Buellton's Caltrans maintenance team.

Agency officials remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News