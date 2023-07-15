An upper-level high-pressure system over California combined with persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds along the coastline will allow triple-digit temperatures to develop in the far inland valleys on Saturday through this upcoming workweek.

In the coastal regions, these northwesterly (onshore) winds will create a persistent marine layer with pockets of fog and mist and extensive stratus clouds, keeping temperatures cooler.  

Sunday's high temperatures will reach mid to high-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range between the high-50s and low-60s under mostly overcast skies. 

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

