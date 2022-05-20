A male truck driver sustained minor injuries Friday after the big rig carrying produce overturned when it hit a guardrail and has partially blocked northbound traffic along Highway 101, just south of Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at 4:40 a.m. after a 2017 International truck pulling a trailer filled with produce and driven by 39-year-old Victor Gonzalez, of Homeland, overturned along Highway 101, just north of Highway 166, when he made an unsafe turning movement, according to the CHP.
Officials said the truck made a turning movement to the right and left the east edge of the highway before it struck a guardrail along the right shoulder.
The impact forced the truck and trailer to travel across the northbound lanes, and leave the west edge of the highway before it struck a guardrail in the center median, according to the CHP.
Officials added that Gonzalez extricated himself from the truck and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The trailer is unable to be overturned back onto its wheels due to its cargo weight and is currently being offloaded of its contents, according to the CHP.
Caltrans officials issued an alert, notifying the public that the left lane of northbound Highway 101 is blocked due to the collision. An estimated time of reopening was not provided.
Traffic remains heavy heading northbound along Highway 101 due to the lane closure, according to Caltrans.