There are certain things our society doesn’t share, doesn’t talk about, or titters about when uttered. But the fact remains: cancer occurs in the most private body parts, and awareness is as important as treatment.

“Testicular cancer tends to target younger people, and those are the people who don’t want to go to the doctor and get checked up. I guess this whole experience has made me see the importance of doctors, going to annual checkups, and made me appreciate the effort they went through to learn about diseases,” said 29-year-old Isaac Orozco of Santa Maria.

Orozco’s life was rolling along nicely when his testicular cancer diagnosis brought daily life as he knew it to a standstill.

“Initially, I was scared and I cried that day when I found out. I went to see my mom, and I just cried. I didn’t know what to think,” he said.

The postal worker’s life had been going down a straight and narrow path: he’d met and fallen for the love of his life. He and Jenneli Orozco got married, had a baby, and bought a house, all within two years.

“But then I woke up one day and had really bad back pain, and it just kept getting worse and worse throughout the day. I had to go to the hospital,” Isaac said.

Tests and scans couldn’t explain the pain.

“They said they had no idea what it was, but they found something else: either I had an infection in my intestines or I had cancer,” Isaac recalled.

That got the ball rolling. There were more tests, more scans, more doctors.

“They confirmed I had an infection, so at first that was a relief, but the doctor wanted to continue with more tests just to rule out cancer. These tests came out positive for cancer as well. I thought, ‘Wow. That’s great,’” Isaac said.

It wasn’t the cancer diagnosis alone which frightened Isaac, but a lifelong fear of doctors. As a youngster, he’d watched his father going through a liver transplant.

“Seeing him go through all that traumatized me,” Isaac said.

His experience with Mission Hope Cancer Center changed his tune, however.

“Once I got to Mission Hope, it was a lot easier because of the way they talked about it, the type of people they had there for me. They just had a lot of help and everyone was really friendly. Everybody wanted to know how I was feeling. Everybody wanted to give me these tips. Even though I felt terrible and miserable and the treatment made me nauseous, I was glad to go to have my treatment because I got to talk to all these nice people, the staff, the nurses, the patients as well,” Isaac said.

He found a support system he never expected. Through the aid of a GoFundMe account and a Mission Hope social worker, the Orozcos were able to find the financial assistance they needed when Isaac became too ill to continue with work, particularly as his immune system weakened and a global pandemic loomed.

“Surprisingly, a lot of friends, family, relatives from all over the world, co-workers, people we didn’t even know, they supported us through all of this. We surprisingly had enough to make our payments and bills because of all that support,” Isaac said.

Mission Hope also provided moral support.

“Seeing everyone going through their own journey surrounded me with people who understood what I was going through. I felt like I was going to a family gathering, and even though we were all feeling cruddy, it was nice to be around people who wanted to have a good talk, a good laugh,” Isaac said.

He found a good friend in "Jodi," another patient.

“He would always tell me, ‘Isaac, we’re warriors!’ When we met, he told me, ‘It doesn’t matter what race you are, doesn’t matter your beliefs or political views, cancer doesn’t discriminate, we’re all the same here, we’re all on the same level, we’re friends. I’m here for you.’ Every time I saw him, it just made the day brighter,” Isaac recalled.

Today, Isaac is cancer free, thankful for the time he and his wife have had together with their now 2-year-old son.

“I probably wouldn’t be here if I didn’t get that back pain, so for once, I’m glad I had back pain. They call testicular cancer the silent killer. You don’t have any symptoms up to the very end. I wasn’t doing annual checkups. They could have found it earlier if I’d done those. Don’t be scared of doctors. They really are important. Trust your doctor, and keep fighting,” Isaac said.