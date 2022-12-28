The storm that coasted through Santa Barbara County on Tuesday dropped less than 2 inches of rain in most areas, even in mountain areas where forecasters predicted 2 to 4 inches could fall, and less than 1 inch in several locations.

But after a short break Wednesday and an even shorter one Friday afternoon, more rain is on the way, leading up to a mostly sunny New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office for Los Angeles.

Meteorologists had predicted Tuesday's storm would drop 1 to 2 inches of rain across Santa Barbara County's lowlands and from 2 to 4 inches in mountains and foothills.

