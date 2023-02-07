Hancock College student, volunteer and peer-mentor Regina Broomall will forge ahead toward her December 2024 graduation date after a judge sentenced her Monday to 24 months of probation.
She was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell a firearm without a license and faced the potential of up to 10 months in jail.
“(The sentencing) was emotional for sure, but I’m super excited because I feel like it’s the end and a beginning. I get to finish school. I get to plan my future without the three-month-at-a-time-limit,” Broomall said.
In November 2020, Broomall was among 60 suspects arrested on suspicion of various crimes investigators linked to robberies, murders, drug trafficking, fraud and firearms offenses in Fresno, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Inyo counties.
According to court records, Broomall “appeared to be responsible for … online banking, drug transportation and brokering firearms deals.” She was ultimately found guilty of “conspiracy to engage in and engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license (April–June 2020).”
While Broomall was placed on federal house arrest for the firearms charge until her sentencing, she turned to a new chapter in her life. She found support through the college’s student club Beyond Incarceration: Greater Education (B.I.G.E.), endeared herself to professors through her work ethic, and was invited to serve as a peer-mentor.
“She took her own difficult circumstances and saw how that experience and strength and help could be useful to other people, and she shared it with others,” said Michael McKneely, her attorney.
Initially, Broomall thought she’d aim for a degree in business, but a sociology class fascinated her, and the support and guidance she received from Ying Hood and social sciences professor Alberto Restrepo gave her the confidence to work toward a double major in both sociology and psychology.
“I think she demonstrated a real change in her life, and she accepted responsibility for this at a very early stage. In fact, her sentencing had been postponed this long so she could continue in school, and the probation officer, I think, was impressed by all the work she had done. In fact, the probation department recommended probation,” said McKneely.
Recognition from her instructors, the honors society and a $1,500 scholarship award from the AHC Foundation have boosted her confidence “in doing this education thing.”
“Regina was very highly motivated to put this behind her. Her issues stemmed from drug use, and all of these things came crashing down at once. She got sober, stayed sober, and got involved in school. In particular, I think that B.I.G.E. program at Hancock played a roll. She had support from people when she enrolled there, and she in turn helped people,” McKneely said.
Broomall appeared Monday in U.S. District Court - Eastern District in Fresno before Judge Ana de Alba.
“I thought I was going to be stronger up there. I had what I wanted to say in my head. I didn’t want to read a written statement because I wanted it to come from the heart. The minute I got four words out, I started bawling like a little baby. Reality hit and the uncertainty of what was going to happen,” Broomall said.
Broomall and McKneely said the judge first lectured the Santa Maria woman before laying out the terms of her sentence. During the course of her probation, Broomall must complete 100 hours of community service under the supervision of her probation officer. She will be randomly drug tested by her probation officer, and may not leave the Central judicial district, which serves San Luis Obispo County to Riverside County, without previous permission from her probation officer.
“Obviously, what I did was wrong, and I understood that. The judge lectured me about how I was a threat to the community, what I did was really bad, so I thought she was leaning toward agreeing with the (district attorney)’s recommendation of 10 months (jail time). After she said I had (probation), I didn’t hear anything else. I was so busy in my head, like, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’” Broomall said.
McKneely said her participation as a student as well as a mentor and tutor all likely played a part in the judge’s decision.
“I think (Regina) earned this opportunity by the way she handled herself. She did very well making changes and improving. Not a lot of people take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them, and she did that well working with others similarly situated and showing her desire to give back to the community. It’s impressive,” McKneely said.
Broomall remains a peer-mentor as well as tutor on campus while studying toward her dual degrees. She’s weighing continuing on to four-year university, potentially joining the Hancock faculty, or exploring other options as she leaves behind the mistakes of her past and forges into a future of service.
“Now that I’m not penned in, I do want to look around, explore all the opportunities ahead of me. Now that I’ve been in school, and all the support I have from professors and faculty here has been so overwhelming and humbling. I want to give that back to students,” Broomall said.