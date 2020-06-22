Two COVID-19 deaths confirmed Monday in Santa Maria; 26 new cases identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two COVID-19 deaths Monday evening, both in Santa Maria, with one being among the general population and the other a resident at Country Oaks Care Center.

The announcement of Monday's deaths came just hours after the department confirmed the COVID-19 deaths of three other residents at Country Oaks over the weekend.

Nine individuals have died in connection with the outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center, which was first identified June 8. The care center's death rate is higher than any city in the county.

Both individuals who died Monday were over 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department.

“We sympathize each day for the many people from our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Reopening businesses and public spaces safely requires every one of us to make physical distancing and wearing face coverings part of our everyday lives to prevent increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer.

As of Friday, 28 residents and 26 staff members at the care center had tested positive for the virus, with no additional data since.