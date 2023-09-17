Native American tribes from the United States and Canada gather in Santa Ynez Saturday for the the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow
Buy Now

Native American tribes from the United States and Canada gather in Santa Ynez for the the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow where traditional song and dance perform honor ancestors. The 2023 edition is slated to take place Saturday, Sept. 30, in Santa Ynez.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 26th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Santa Ynez.

The two-day gathering, this year themed "We Honor the Children," will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The event will also feature informational booths and vendors selling traditional native food, regalia and arts and crafts. Admission is $5 and parking is free.

 

0
0
0
0
0