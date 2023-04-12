Two local women join up to create Guadalupe Social Club

Reinventing the wine tasting experience to be both sophisticated and kid friendly.
That's what a new women-owned business, the Guadalupe Social Club, is out to do.
Co-founders Brooks Van Wingerden and Lexie Bell, both mothers with three children each of their own, wanted to create a Central Coast destination that showcases the best of the region in a classy, yet relaxed atmosphere.
The duo say they have created an extravagant wine and beer bar offering a selection of affordable high quality local wines, beers and food all in the historic downtown corridor of Guadalupe.
Van Wingerden says the inspiration to make the business a reality became stronger in the last couple years because of how the coronavirus pandemic changed much about how people enjoy wine due to safety protocols.
"Wineries charged a lot of money for wine tasting, you had to make these advanced reservations, you had to pay per person, whether they were drinking or not,” said Van Wingerden. “So, for someone like me with three young kids, there really wasn’t anywhere to go anymore where we can just show up and the kids would run around in the lawn and we can drink wine.”
Van Wingerden says during a trip she and Lexi took to Nashville, they visited a venue that opened their eyes to the possibility of bringing that space to Guadalupe.
“They had all these games and it was a place where you would just go and hang out,” said Van Wingerden. “They would host events and rent the space out and we really like that concept.
"It was this place where you can kind of come, have connections and meet new people and bring existing friends.”
According to Van Wingerden, Bell is the inspiration behind the entire look and feel of the space. Bell pays tribute to the historic elements of the 100-year-old building while modernizing it with pops of color, geometric wooden wall installations, vibrant wallpapers and cozy seating areas throughout the space.
The interior opens up to a 1,500-square foot patio with lounge seating and views of the dunes. The half-acre enclosed back garden features a bocce ball court, sand box, life-sized chess board and other games.
Van Wingerden says the response to the wine and beer bar from the community has been positive.
“We had a group of ladies that came in every day for three days in a row,” said Van Wingerden. “We've only been officially open for about a month and the social media response, the community response, it's all just been very, very positive.”
Van Wingerden has been in the wine industry for over a decade and she wanted a home for the brands of wine that she had created through Margerum Wine Company, where she worked for the last 13 years. It's all come together.
Van Wingerden's boss, Doug Margerum, the owner and director of winemaking for Margerum Wine Company, was a recent nominee for Wine Enthusiast’s Winemaker of the year, and has a notable reputation as one of the pioneers of the Santa Barbara County wine industry.
Van Wingerden says they currently feature an assortment of labels from sister brands of Margerum Wine Company their own private label, Guadalupe Social Club.
Recent wine additions by Eric Johnson, winemaker for Talley Vineyards, and his brand, Ann Albert, will be featured as well as opportunities for other small projects from local winemakers who don’t have tasting rooms to have their wines enjoyed by locals.
The menu was created by manager Tony McMillin, who was one of Van Wingerden’s first employees at Margerum Wine Company. McMillin brings years of restaurant and bar experience to the team, having worked for breweries and wineries. Some popular menu items include charcuterie boards, flatbread pizzas, salads and paninis.
Van Wingerden says the business is really just a space that is safe and fun and is putting a new twist on the wine tasting experience in Guadalupe which is “an area that literally has a ton of potential.”
“I feel like Guadalupe’s on the edge of really starting to expand and the city has been very supportive of our business, which we very much appreciate," Van Wingerden said. "We’re just really happy to be part of the community and hopefully attract more new business to that downtown corridor."
Business hours are 12 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Every Thursday features all-day $7 glass of wine specials and Talley Farm Box pickup with specials featuring the weekly farm box items. Guadalupe Social Club hosts a variety of social events every month to see upcoming event visit https://shop.guadalupesocialclub.com/Wines/Events