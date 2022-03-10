The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county to 660 total confirmed deaths from the virus.
According to county public health data, one of the decedents was between the ages of 30 and 49 while another was over the age of 70. One resided in Santa Maria and the other in the city of Santa Barbara.
As of Thursday, 21 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven being treated in the intensive care unit.
Officials continue to recommend that all residents age 5 and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive their booster when eligible to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.