The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as well as 84 new cases of the illness on Wednesday.
The two deaths were of a resident from Goleta and another from Santa Maria, according to county public health data. One of the individuals was between the ages of 18 and 29 and another between 30 and 49.
As of Wednesday, 508 Santa Barbara County residents have died from COVID-19, and over 42,000 cases have been reported in the county.
Thirty-eight residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 17 being treated in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Residents age 12 and up are encouraged to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for maximum protection against severe illness and hospitalization. As of Wednesday, 69% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
Third doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are recommended for immunocompromised individuals, and at-risk residents who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot six months after their second dose.
Vaccines are free and available to all residents 12 and older, regardless of documentation or health insurance status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.